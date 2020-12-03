Gregoire, Donald F. HALFMOON Donald F. Gregoire, 76 of Halfmoon, passed away at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, on Tuesday December 1, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born in Cohoes, the son of the late Edward and Blanche Gregoire. He graduated from Shaker High School and served his country in the Navy. He was employed as a machinist at G.E. in Schenectady for 32 years. He loved fishing on Cossayuna Lake and riding his Harley motorcycle. He was the husband of Linda Kutey Gregoire of Halfmoon; father of Scott (Kathleen) Gregoire of Ballston Spa and BethAnn Gregoire Getwright of Clifton Park; and grandfather of Taylor and Jacob Getwright. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 4, at 6:30 p.m. in the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes with Deacon Charles Valenti officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed inside and outside of the funeral home. Friends who wish to remember Don in a special way may donate to the charity of their choice
. For condolences visit dufresnefuneralhome.com
.