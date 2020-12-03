1/1
Donald F. Gregoire
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregoire, Donald F. HALFMOON Donald F. Gregoire, 76 of Halfmoon, passed away at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, on Tuesday December 1, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born in Cohoes, the son of the late Edward and Blanche Gregoire. He graduated from Shaker High School and served his country in the Navy. He was employed as a machinist at G.E. in Schenectady for 32 years. He loved fishing on Cossayuna Lake and riding his Harley motorcycle. He was the husband of Linda Kutey Gregoire of Halfmoon; father of Scott (Kathleen) Gregoire of Ballston Spa and BethAnn Gregoire Getwright of Clifton Park; and grandfather of Taylor and Jacob Getwright. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 4, at 6:30 p.m. in the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes with Deacon Charles Valenti officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed inside and outside of the funeral home. Friends who wish to remember Don in a special way may donate to the charity of their choice. For condolences visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral service
06:30 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved