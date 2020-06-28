Donald F. Schulz
1936 - 2020
Schulz, Donald F. DELMAR Donald Frederick Schulz, 83 of Delmar passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at home with his family by his side. Don was born in Queens, N.Y. on November 4, 1936, the son of the late Frederick and Margaret (Hocke) Schulz. When Don was in his early teens, they moved to the family dairy farm in Otego, N.Y. Don joined the U.S. Navy as an officer and served in Taiwan. He later served as commanding officer of the Naval Reserve Training Center in Scotia. Don graduated from Hartwick College in 1958 and married MaryLou Mazurak on December 17, 1960. In his professional career, Don worked at Bendix Aviation as a chemist in Sidney, N.Y. and held a 45 year career at Nationwide Mutual Insurance (agent and district manager) retiring in 2005. He held offices, including commodore at the Albany Yacht Club and Hudson Mohawk Council and secretary at the Poughkeepsie Yacht Club. Don enjoyed flying, sailing/yachting and taking trips with family. Don leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years, MaryLou; daughter Donna and husband Alan Dobbins, and their three sons, Zachary, Samuel, and Alexander; son Douglas Schulz and his girlfriend Donna Burkins-Hanlon; and son Ken and wife Aubrey Schulz and their two children, Kai and Rayna. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, July 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. Private services are being held in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville at the convenience of the family. Those who wish may send a remembrance in Don's name to the Bethlehem Area YMCA, 900 Delaware Ave., Delmar, NY 12054 or Community Hospice, 310 So. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. applebeefuneralhome.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Applebee Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY 12054
518- 439-2715
