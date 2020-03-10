Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Send Flowers Obituary

Sipperly, Donald F. COLONIE Donald Francis Sipperly died peacefully, with his family at his side, on March 9, 2020. Born on January 28, 1936, in Watervliet, he was the son of the late Luman R. and Mildred Halliday Sipperly. He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Margaret nee Tully; his children, Mary Ellen (Andre), Lynda, Kathaleen, Carolyn (Andrew), and Amy (Horen); his beloved grandchildren, Thomas, Sara, and Alyson Ruzycky, John Stewart, Quintin Hapeman, and Nicholas, Margaret, and Emma Boyagian; and his brothers, Kenneth, Lynn, Lawrence; and sister Carol and their families. He was predeceased by his brother Wayne. Donald graduated from LaSalle Institute in 1954 and attended Siena College. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus. Donald and his brother Wayne owned and operated the Sipperly Brothers Meat Market on Albany-Shaker Road for 20 years. He enjoyed 10 years of retirement in Cambridge, N.Y. before moving back to the Albany area. Donald was known to friends and family as a generous man in spirit and deed. A man of his word who lived as he wished and took pride in the work of his hands, he expanded his understanding of U.S. history and the world around him, and walked side by side with his high school sweetheart, Margaret. In keeping touch with Don's wishes, a private family service will be held at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Living Resources Foundation, 300 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12203. Condolence book and memorial page at,











