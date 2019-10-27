Thomas, Donald F. SCHENECTADY Donald Francis Thomas, 72, died suddenly Saturday, October 20, 2019. Son of the late Alexander F. and Gertrude Thomas, Donald was born and raised in Schenectady and lived there all of his life. He was a Schenectady city firefighter and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Donald was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting. Donald is survived by his daughter Leandra Thomas-Reinemann; his daughter-in -law Maria DellaPorta; his brothers, Alexander (Al) Thomas (Alice) and Glenn Thomas (Alma); and his grandchildren, Shannon and Naudia Smith, and Alexander, Angelina, and Isabella Thomas. He was predeceased by his son Eric Thomas. Donald will be buried with full military honors on Friday, November 1, at 11:30 a.m., in the Saratoga National Cemetery 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville. Relatives and friends are invited. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 27, 2019