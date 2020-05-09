Donald "Fred" "Don" Howe
Howe, Donald "Don" "Fred" WATERFORD Donald "Don" "Fred" Howe, passed away suddenly at the age of 59, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home. He was the loving and devoted husband of Renee LaVoie Howe. Born and raised in Albany, Don was the son of the late Barbara Callan and Donald Howe Sr. He graduated from St. Johnsville High School in 1979. Don was a U.S. Navy veteran and employed with the state of New York for over 35 years, both in the Department of Motor Vehicles and Information Technology Services. Don loved sports. He was a devoted and faithful fan of the New York Yankees, Jets, and Knicks. His passion led to him coaching his daughters' baseball teams and never missing a game throughout their sports careers. He also loved to golf with the guys. Don loved movies, it didn't matter what genre. He has seen every Marvel and DC movie, a love he shared with his brother-in-law, Donnie. Don loved the beach. Some of the happiest times of his life were spent in Wildwood, N.J. and Cape Cod, Mass. with his family. Don married his wife Renee on February 14, 1997. She is the absolute love of his life and best friend. Don adored his three children. He is survived by his son, Steven Howe, and his two daughters, Kate Howe and Erin Howe; his sister, Debbie (Gino) Madaio and his niece, Bailey-Ann Madaio; his brother-in-law, Donnie (Jodi) LaVoie and his nephew, Maximus LaVoie; and his niece, Rebecca Bailey. Don is also survived by his loving and adoring cats, Charlie, Hank, and Pooh. He was predeceased by his brother, Walter Bailey; his stepfather, Eddie Froehlich; and his in-laws, Kate and Donald LaVoie. Due to COVID-19, memorial services will be held at a later date. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com






Published in Albany Times Union on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
May 9, 2020
To the Howe family may God Bless you.
Sean Signer
Coworker
May 9, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to Debbie and the Howe family on Dons passing. RIP Don.
Gary Albert
Friend
May 8, 2020
Renee, Our heartfelt sympathy on the loss of a wonderful man. May the love, prayers and support of your family and friends bring you comfort during this most difficult time.
Charles Shaver
Coworker
