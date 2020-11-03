Graham, Donald G. CLIFTON PARK Donald G. Graham, 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020, with his loving wife by his side. Donald was the son of the late William and Alice Graham. He was the devoted husband to Helen S. Graham. Donald was a member of the Sportsman Club of Clifton Park. He enjoyed flying, boating, fishing, traveling and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Elinore O'Keeffe. He is survived by his wife, Helen Graham; and his stepchildren, Marjorie Buschbom, Joanne Smith and Kenneth Case. He is also survived by his step-grandchildren; nephew, Daniel O'Keeffe; niece, Kelly Lamoree; his dear friend, Chuck O'Brien; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie on Thursday, November 5, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Memory Gardens, Albany. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association
- Albany, 4 Atrium Dr., #100, Albany, NY, 12205 in Don's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com