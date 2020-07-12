I am deeply saddened by Don's passing, and send condolences to his family for their loss of an exceptional father and grandfather. Don and his wife Anne and Kathleen and I became close friends while at the Navy's Preflight School in Pensacola where Don and I were instructors in 1954-55, at that friendship continued and grew for sixty years thereafter. What a blessing to have had a life-long relationship with a quintessentially remarkable person like Don.

Tom Powers

Friend