Donald G. Latham

Guest Book
  • " My deepest sympathies go out to you and your family. May..."
    - Peggy Mcdonald
Service Information
Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home
11 Elm Street
Nassau, NY
12123
(518)-766-3828
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home
11 Elm Street
Nassau, NY 12123
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home
11 Elm Street
Nassau, NY 12123
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Latham, Donald G. EAST GREENBUSH Donald G. Latham, 83, formerly of Nassau, was called home to his Heavenly Father on May 7, 2019, at Evergreen Commons Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Walter and Jessie (Brew) Latham. He was employed by B.T. Babbitts in Albany for several years and worked for many mill working companies until his retirement after 47 years. Donald loved woodworking. Husband of 57 years of the late Winifred M. (Jones) Latham. Father of the late Donna M. Latham; brother of the late Loretta Hirsch, Anita Stoffels, Muriel E. Protko and Walter Latham Jr. Great-grandfather of the late baby Dalton Connolly; and father-in-law of the late Jim Connolly. He is survived by his beloved children, Ellen (Mickey) Ide, Brenda Connolly and Roger (Patricia) Latham. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Funeral service in the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau on Friday, May 10, at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, East Schodack. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on May 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.