Latham, Donald G. EAST GREENBUSH Donald G. Latham, 83, formerly of Nassau, was called home to his Heavenly Father on May 7, 2019, at Evergreen Commons Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Walter and Jessie (Brew) Latham. He was employed by B.T. Babbitts in Albany for several years and worked for many mill working companies until his retirement after 47 years. Donald loved woodworking. Husband of 57 years of the late Winifred M. (Jones) Latham. Father of the late Donna M. Latham; brother of the late Loretta Hirsch, Anita Stoffels, Muriel E. Protko and Walter Latham Jr. Great-grandfather of the late baby Dalton Connolly; and father-in-law of the late Jim Connolly. He is survived by his beloved children, Ellen (Mickey) Ide, Brenda Connolly and Roger (Patricia) Latham. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Funeral service in the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau on Friday, May 10, at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, East Schodack. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 9, 2019