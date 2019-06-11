Morelli, Donald G. Jr. MECHANICVILLE Donald G. Morelli Jr., 65, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. Born on December 12, 1953, in Troy, he was son of the late Donald and Ardith Stahl Morelli Sr. A 1972 graduate of Mechanicville High School and Hudson Valley Community College, Don served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He later worked for the Watervliet Arsenal as a machinist, completed multiple leadership courses through the government. Don was also an advisor with the Employee's Equal Opportunity Department, and later retired as a supervisor from the Arsenal. Don enjoyed following NASCAR and often traveled to attend races, including the Daytona 500. He also enjoyed golfing and worked as a groundkeeper for the Mechanicville Golf Course following retirement. He enjoyed volunteering in the community and was previously active at the Mechanicville Elks Lodge and American Legion. Survivors include his daughters, Tanya (Bryan) Munger and Trenda (Keith) Vey; his grandchildren, Jenna and Matthew Munger and Keith and Nora Jean Vey; siblings, Ronald and Darlene Morelli, Susan Fitzpatrick, Joseph and Scott Morelli and multiple nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by siblings, Michael Morelli Sr., Albert Morelli and Robert Morelli; and his nephews, Matthew and Michael Morelli. A gathering of friends will be held on Thursday, June 13, from 5-7 p.m. in St. Luke's on the Hill Episcopal Church, 40 McBride Rd, Mechanicville, with a prayer service being held at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Recovery Resource Center of St. Luke's on the Hill Church. To leave condolences or for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 11, 2019