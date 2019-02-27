Parker, Donald G. Sr. NISKAYUNA Donald G. Parker Sr., 92, formerly of Niskayuna, passed away at his home in Palm Desert, Calif. on February 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 23, 1926, in Schenectady to Frank and Bertha (Miller) Patcigo; and was predeceased by his brother George Patcigo of Denver. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Regina Zielinski Parker; his son Donald Parker Jr. and his wife Joanne of Stillwater; his daughter Diane and husband Michael Friedman of La Quinta, Calif.; his grandchildren, Daniel Olson, Donald Parker III (Kate Wagner) and David Parker and his wife Kaitlin, Michael's son James Friedman (Emily Ekland) as well as many nephews and nieces. Don was a World War II veteran, serving in the United States Navy from 1944 until 1946 in both the Atlantic and Pacific fleets. For his service he received the American Theater, Asiatic Pacific and Victory Medals. Following the war, Don served seven years in the Active Navy Reserves. Don was employed as an analyst specialist for the New York Telephone Company, American Telephone and Telegraph Company, and NYNEX Corporation. Retiring in 1989, Don was a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. As a father, he was the best, spending nearly every weekend with his family at his vacation home on the Great Sacandaga Lake for 54 years, where he led the weekly badminton, croquet and baseball tournaments. As a wonderful grandfather, he enjoyed attending and cheering for his grandsons at all their sporting events and taking them boating and water skiing on the lake. Don and Regina traveled throughout the United States, Europe and Hawaii, but his real passion was ballroom dancing with the love of his life, Regina. As a member of the Colonie Elks Lodge, the Indio Elks Lodge, the Benedicts and the Cotillion Ballroom Dancing Club, he made life-long friends as he and Regina mastered every dance step and gracefully floated across the dance floor. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends who know that now he is really "dancing with the stars." The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Keith Edwards whose dedication and expertise extended Don's life and his enjoyment of life's pleasures for many years despite Don's Alzheimer's disease. Relatives and friends are invited to the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham on February 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on March 1, at 11 a.m. followed by interment in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. At 2 p.m. there will be a reception of his life at Barcelona Restaurant, 1192 Western Ave., Albany. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary