Parker, Donald G. Sr. NISKAYUNA Donald G. Parker Sr., 92, formerly of Niskayuna, passed away at his home in Palm Desert, Calif. on February 24, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham on February 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on March 1, at 11 a.m. followed by interment in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. At 2 p.m. there will be a reception of his life at Barcelona Restaurant, 1192 Western Ave., Albany.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019