Baldwin, Donald H. Jr. TROY Donald H. Baldwin Jr., 75 of New Turnpike Road, died suddenly on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of the late Donald H. Baldwin Sr. (Margaret) and Alberta Tryon Baldwin. He was a 1962 graduate of Niskayuna High School. Mr. Baldwin started working for the General Electric in Schenectady sweeping floors and retired as fire marshall #27 at the General Electric Research and Development Center in Niskayuna after 37 years of dedicated service. Mr. Baldwin was a lifelong resident of Waterford before moving to Pleasantdale. In his earlier years, Don was very actively involved in the Waterford community. He volunteered his time to the Waterford Youth Council coaching his children and the youth in the Waterford community. He proudly served as a leader and role model with Waterford Cub Scout Pack 632 and Boy Scout Troop 632 and as district commissioner for the Twin River's Council Mahikan District. Donald served 49 years with the J.W. Ford Hose Fire Company of the Waterford Fire Department, volunteered his services to the Waterford Rescue Squad, and later as a Waterford Fire Police, dedicating his time to help serve the people in the community that he loved. In retirement, Don and Sue enjoyed spending their winters in Hudson, Fla. and made many friends throughout those years. Mr. Baldwin recently lost his beloved wife Susan E. Baldwin after 50 years of marriage and is now reunited with her in eternal peace. He leaves behind his son, Donald H. Baldwin III and his wife Michelle of Brunswick; his daughter Melissa S. Baldwin and her boyfriend Craig Niedhammer of Pleasantdale. He was the proud grandfather of Zachary R. and Alexander P. Baldwin, Morgan E. June and Mason and McKenna Niedhammer. He was the brother of the late Albert and Leland Baldwin. He was the brother-in-law of Nancy A. Dailey (Larry) of Clifton Park, Peggy Sipperly (Larry) of Colonie and the late Patricia Young. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews as well as his canine companion Precious. Donald was the most loving and dedicated husband to his wife Susan, the love of his life. He was so proud of his children and absolutely adored his grandchildren more than anything. He was a great man; simple, kind and gentle, with a quirky way about him. He was a class act adored by everyone who knew him, and he will be missed dearly. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Scout Troop 2632, 95 Leversee Rd., Troy, NY, 12182 or to J.W. Ford Hose Fire Co. of the Waterford Fire Department, 68 Division St., Waterford, NY, 12188. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 14, 2020