Cowan, Donald H. ALBANY Donald H. Cowan, 78, died of complication of COVID-19, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany to Lillian M. Stone Cowan and the late Henry H. Cowan, Donald was a lifelong area resident. Don was an architectural draftsman and was most proud of his work in drawing up the plans for the new Columbia High School building in the early 1970s. He was a movie and history buff and avid cycler, participating with several clubs. Donald leaves behind to mourn his loss, his siblings: Michael S., Eric C. and Diane E. Cowan, all of Albany. Donald's family would like to thank his caregivers and all those who watched over him during this difficult time including the staffs at: The Grand Rehab & Nursing at Guilderland, Albany Medical Center Hospital and the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Your kindness and compassion were most appreciated by Don and his family. There are no formal funeral services planned at this time. Interment will take place in the Kinderhook Cemetery. For online condolences please visit SimpleChoicesCremation.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.
