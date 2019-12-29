Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald H. Rector. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Visitation 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rector, Donald H. COLONIE It is with great sadness that the family of Donald H. Rector announces his passing on December 16, 2019, at Ellis Hospital after a long and heroic battle with COPD. Don was born in Albany on April 2, 1933, to Edythe and Harold Rector. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Nancy Cronk Rector; children: Donna Quackenbush and her husband Dean, Sandy Rector, and Scott Rector and his wife Jane; cherished grandchildren: Jessica Berry and her husband Issac, Andrew Rector, Daniel Rector, and Ashley and Jacob Randall; adored great-grandchildren, Jayden and Wyatt; and his sister Beverly Thibodeau. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law and friend, Lloyd Thibodeau. Don certainly loved life and he lived it "with vigor" until his final breath. He grew up in Albany and graduated from Albany High School. In 1951, Don was drafted by the U.S. Army into the Korean War. In 1953, while enroute via ship to Korea, an armistice was signed, due to Don's imminent arrival (he had that affect on people!). When Don returned home his first date with Nancy was at The Orchard Tavern on North Manning Boulevard in Albany. Don ordered pizza with an order of spaghetti and meatballs and a pitcher of beer, not sure what Nancy ordered. Albany was a hot spot for dart shooters in Don's era and he was considered one of the best "money" shooters around. Nancy, of course, was always ready if he needed a partner. His self proclaimed "best move I ever made" moment occurred on September 7, 1956, when Don and Nancy eloped and were married in Albany City Hall with best friends Ray and Marion Schmitz serving as witnesses. Don and Nancy purchased a home on a dead end street in Colonie in 1962. The neighborhood grew into a place where children felt free and safe. Neighbors weren't just people who lived in the area, they were like extended family. It was a beautiful place to grow up and Don was the personality behind it. There were many memorable neighborhood parties and clam bakes, which included entire families enjoying the fun and games. He continued to make memories there until his passing. Certainly, one of his proudest accomplishments was being a New York State Trooper from 1957-1977. He attended the 57th session of The New York State Police School in Troy. His first assignment as a Trooper was in Troop B and he loved the "north country life." Working, fishing, hunting, playing cards and drinking, what's not to like? Well just ask Nancy. So Don transferred to Troop T Communications in Albany and was promoted to the rank of sergeant, eventually achieving the rank of station commander and assigned to Troop G/SP Duanesburg. He excelled as a supervisor and he made lifelong relationships with both members and civilians, except for one particular captain. Don retired unexpectedly and abruptly on a beautiful August day in 1977 and headed directly to Saratoga Racetrack. Unfortunately, the gas crisis derailed Don's retirement plans and in 1979, he became the head of security for The Hearst Corporations/Times Union Newspaper. He remained in that position for 10 years. Don loved any occasion which brought his family and his extended family together. Thanksgiving was always Don's favorite holiday. Nancy was an outstanding cook, but Don always had a part in preparing the feast. He made the stuffing (actually he toasted the bread and cut them into precise pieces), but really just enjoyed being in the kitchen keeping Nancy company. He was so proud to sit at the head of the table each year as the table grew longer with each additional grandchild, great-grandchild, adopted family members and friends. Don's life wasn't all work, he knew how to play and he loved to have fun. If you flew to Las Vegas on a junket flight from Albany during the "rat pack" era, you probably gambled with Don. Don and Nancy had their "elbows on the stage" when they saw Elvis perform in Vegas. Don was a skilled card player and he played in numerous high level games, often spreading his winnings across the kitchen table for his kids to see and share in the morning. Saratoga "flat" track was his favorite place to play. His love affair with the track started in the 1950's. Don would drive his uncles upstate route 9 (I-87 wasn't built) in Uncle Ray's Cadillac and setup at The Jim Dandy Bar in the Clubhouse. That began nearly seven decades of summers in Saratoga. The backstretch was where you would find Don and Nancy in their later years. In 1986, Don and Nancy located a small camp on Saratoga Lake for rent by the week. Don absolutely loved it, as did his family and friends. For the next five years the Rector's, and dear friend Carol Nolan, rented the camp for the entire Saratoga meet. Joe Collins became his favorite bar to talk horses and meet new friends, many of which became lifelong friends. Don and Nancy also enjoyed vacationing in Miami Beach, Fla., Myrtle Beach, S.C., Boothbay Harbor, Maine, Clinton, Conn., and Atlantic City, N.J. Don also loved working in his garage, creating and refinishing various wood projects. When the mood hit, he was known for strumming his guitar, while moving his head back and forth to the beat, and would sing a couple of his favorites - "Kansas City" and "Me and Bobby McGee." Don also loved rooting for the N.Y. Mets (although Nancy is the bigger fan), and they enjoyed many spring training games while vacationing in Florida. While vacationing in Connecticut in the summer of 2008, Don experienced a medical condition related to congestive heart failure. Not wanting to be admitted so far from home, he drove himself and Nancy to Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. While preparing for surgery, Don's condition worsened, and despite 27 minutes of CPR and two broken ribs, he was pronounced dead. While his family was being notified of his death, Don decided he had other plans. He came back to life! He fought like a warrior to come home, and ten months later, he did. His health continued to improve and eventually, he even leased a new car, and when that lease expired, he leased another one (yes, I'm serious). Quite a difference from the 1959 Chevy Impala he bought for $50 in the 1970's! Don's biggest heartbreak began in 2012 when Nancy was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Their roles were reversed and Don, despite his health issues, cared for her until the disease overwhelmed them and Nancy required the care of a nursing home. As Don's condition worsened he was hospitalized numerous times, each requiring rehabilitation. Each time he insisted on going to the nursing home with Nancy, even sharing a room on occasion. Despite Nancy's advanced condition she would reach out for Don and they would hold hands overnight. Don's life was a love story, a love story which began in an Albany neighborhood when two teenagers fell in love, boy did they ever! The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of Ellis Hospital and Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their care and compassion. The family will receive family and friends in New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205.











