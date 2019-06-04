Sommers, Donald Harold ALBANY Donald Harold Sommers of Albany passed away on June 2, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Miriam (Mimi) Chuckrow Sommers. He is survived by his sister, Estelle Dwore of Niskayuna; his children, Andrew, Peter and Caroline Sommers; daughter-in-law Susan Sommers; son-in-law Marcelo Barujel; nephew Bob Dwore of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; and his grandchildren, Daryl and Sam Sommers of Colorado and Dino and Luna Barujel of New York City. Donald was born in Albany and graduated from Milne High School in 1941 and Union College in 1947. He later went on to Albany Law School graduating in 1949. Donald built a successful law practice and was honored when his son Andrew joined his practice in 1983. He was an Army veteran and served during World War II. Services at Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Road in Albany on Thursday, June 6, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow services in the Temple Israel Cemetery in Guilderland, NY. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit, levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 4, 2019