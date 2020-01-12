Donald J. Barnhart

Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY
12189
(518)-272-2824
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:30 PM
Obituary
Barnhart, Donald J. LANSINGBURGH Donald J. Barnhart, 75, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, surrounded by his family. Don is survived by his wife of 50 years, Helen Barnhart. Donald is also survived by his daughter Jennifer Barnhart. He was also the loving Grandpa to Cody, Quinn, Brennan and Noah and was a Great-Grandpa to Marley. Donald was predeceased by his son, Jason Barnhart. A calling hour will be held at 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, in New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, N.Y. A prayer service will begin at 5:30 p.m. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 12, 2020
