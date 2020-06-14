Day, Donald J. ALBANY Donald J. Day, age 70, passed at Hudson Park Nursing Home on June 12, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Winifred; and siblings: George, Lorraine, Regina. He is survived by his sister, Patricia; and his brother William (Marilyn) and other nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank the staff of Hudson Park Nursing Home for the excellent care while he was there. Interment arrangements will be made at a later date. Family will be notified. Those wishing to make donations in memory of Donald to: Still Point Interfaith Retreat Center, 20 Still Point Road, Mechanicville, NY 12188 or to Tri-County Council Vietnam Era Veterans, PO Box 11100, Albany, NY 12211.