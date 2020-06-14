Donald J. Day
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Day, Donald J. ALBANY Donald J. Day, age 70, passed at Hudson Park Nursing Home on June 12, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Winifred; and siblings: George, Lorraine, Regina. He is survived by his sister, Patricia; and his brother William (Marilyn) and other nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank the staff of Hudson Park Nursing Home for the excellent care while he was there. Interment arrangements will be made at a later date. Family will be notified. Those wishing to make donations in memory of Donald to: Still Point Interfaith Retreat Center, 20 Still Point Road, Mechanicville, NY 12188 or to Tri-County Council Vietnam Era Veterans, PO Box 11100, Albany, NY 12211.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved