DeMidio, Donald J. ROTTERDAM Donald "Danny" J. DeMidio, 93, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in South Schenectady, he was a longtime resident of Rotterdam. Donald was a devoted husband and family man, World War II Navy veteran, outdoor enthusiast, avid gardener and retired sheet metal worker (Local Union #83). Donald was predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years Angela "Rosie." He is survived by his sisters, Christine Parillo and Helena Fiorillo; son, James (Karen) DeMidio; daughters, Donna DeMidio Reed of Texas, Nancy DeMidio, and Tamara Beasley; grandchildren, Kristyn Reed of Texas, Nicholas (Elizabeth) DeMidio, Michelle Reed of California and Danielle (Nicholas) DeMidio Stewart; great-grandson Lorenzo DeMidio; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Due to current circumstances, a celebration of Donald's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org. To leave a message of condolence for Donald's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 16, 2020.