Glass, Donald J. SARATOGA Donald J. Glass, 58 of Ballston Spa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs, surrounded by family and friends. He was born on February 8, 1961, in Albany to the late Donald and Patricia Glass. He is survived by his son Donald Glass Junior of Ballston Spa, his brother Michael and sister-in-law Cathryn of Altamont; and his sister Linda Bell also of Altamont. Donny, as his family and friends knew him, was a loving grandfather to his two grandchildren, Kayley and Donald III. Donny was a retired New York state employee who worked for 32 years at the Office of General Services in Menands. Donny will be missed by many close friends, including JoAnn and Robert Jernigan. The family will be holding a private memorial service, but if so desired, friends may make memorial donations in Donny's honor to the . To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 18, 2019