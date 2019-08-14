Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 3rd St. Troy , NY View Map Funeral Mass 9:00 AM St. Joseph's Church 416 3rd St. Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Millington, Donald J. Jr. TROY Donald J. Millington Jr., 65 years young, entered into eternal life on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He passed suddenly, after a brief illness, at his home in Troy. Born and raised in Troy, he was the beloved son of Kathleen Brown Millington and the late Donald J. Millington Sr. He was the cherished brother and brother-in-law of Joseph, Gary (predeceased), Mark (Domenica) Millington, and Maria Millington. Don was the beloved uncle of Jenna (Patrick) Ryan, Melissa (Julian) Cohen, Mark Steven Millington, and Olivia MacGregor; and his grandniece and grandnephew, Ella Rose Ryan and Jack Thomas Ryan. Don is also survived by his aunts, Joan and Kate, and a multitude of cousins and friends who loved him dearly. Don resided in Troy and he was proud of his South Troy heritage. He was a graduate of St. Joseph's School, Catholic Central High School, Hudson Valley Community College and SUNY at Plattsburgh. He was employed with the New York State Senate as the deputy director of senate services. His deep capacity for friendship, his compassion for others, and his warm and handsome smile, were widely recognized and appreciated. He managed a busy and meaningful social calendar and an impressive number of his friends were truly "lifelong friends." Don especially enjoyed spending quality time with his family and his friends at the family home on Brant Lake. He was an avid reader and an informed fan of movies and the motion picture industry. In addition, Don was a gifted and published writer. He used his well honed writing skills in his profession and he also used his writing talents through social media to inform and integrate his many friends. Those who knew Don loved Don and were blessed to have him in their lives. Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 416 3rd St., Troy. The Mass and service will be officiated by Father Patrick Butler. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Donations in Don's memory may be made to St. Joseph's Church Food Pantry, 416 3rd St., Troy, NY, 12180.







