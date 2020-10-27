Murray, Donald J. ALBANY Donald Joseph Murray entered eternal life on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Teresian House, Albany. Born in Albany, Don was the son of Grace Coffey Murray and Donald Guthrie Murray. Don grew up in Albany and although he was an only child, he grew to become a brother and uncle to the extended family of Coffey cousins both locally and abroad. Upon graduating from St. Joseph's Academy in Albany, Don furthered his education graduating from Mount St. Mary's College and St. Joseph's Seminary and College and served his country as a Marine. Don was ordained to the Roman Catholic priesthood in 1960 serving for over ten years in parishes in New York. In 1971 Don left the priesthood and went on to marry the love of his life, the former Rita Caraher in January of 1972 and began working for the state of New York as a budget analyst, retiring in 2000. Don and Rita spent thirty-four years together, splitting their time between their home in Troy and their camp on Lake Elizabeth in Grafton. Rita spent her final years at the Teresian House in Albany where Don became a fixture. When Rita passed in 2006 Don began volunteering at the Teresian House, where for the next ten years he provided transportation services for residents. Don was predeceased by his wife Rita and his parents. Survivors include a brother-in-law, Bill Miller of Glens Falls; and his cousins, Stephen and Robert (Marian) Coffey and many other cousins of the extended Coffey family. He will be remembered for his compassion, love of family, warmth and generosity. His family would like to especially thank the staff at the Teresian House who provided him with excellent care, love and affection. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Don's family on Thursday, October 29, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Funeral services will follow the visitation on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., (Father John Bradley Way), Albany where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. Please only enter the church from the Hunter Avenue parking lot; masks and social distancing are required; 150 visitors at a time will be allowed in the church. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the funeral Mass. To leave a message for the family please visit www.LGFuneralHome.com