Robillard, Donald J. GUILDERLAND Donald J. Robillard, 85 of Guilderland, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. His wife of over 60 years Katherine (Gorgen) and their four children were able to spend time together as a family with him, reflecting on the life he created with them and the memories they made. The world lost a special man but heaven gained an angel. A native of Watervliet, Donald had fond memories of his childhood upbringing. He was a star baseball player and a prized pitcher for the Watervliet High School Cannoneers. He was also a talented artist for his high school yearbook and vice president of his high school class. He was predeceased by his parents John and Millie Robillard, and his several aunts and uncles. His brother Jack (Linda) Robillard and Robert "Duff" Duffy, best friend of nearly 80 years, will keep the memories alive and the wonderful stories shared. In 1954, Donald proudly enlisted in the Marine Corps. with a few of his high school buddies. After training at Parris Island, Donald deployed and served in the Korean War until he was called home following the news of his father's passing. He was a proud family man and supportive loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His four children, David (Carol) Robillard, Kristen (James) Sacco, Michelle Robillard, and Jennifer Robillard, will continue to celebrate him and live the qualities he engrained in them over the years. Eleven grandchildren were blessed to have him in their life, Mary Ann (Matthew) Lanoue, Sarah Robillard, Daniel Robillard, Kelly Robillard, John Paul Sacco, John David Robillard, Peter Sacco, Michael Sacco, Patrick Robillard, Jake Armiger and Chloe Armiger; as well as two great-grandchildren, Grace and Theo Lanoue. He cherished every minute of time reading and playing with his grandchildren. In addition to his family life, he was proud of his role as principal of Glenmont Elementary School from 1973-1995. His career path was varied prior to finding his calling at Glenmont; he worked as a U.S Postal carrier, a lineman for the Telephone Company, a collections officer, a third and fifth grade teacher, a principal at Watervliet High School, and finally the principal at Glenmont Elementary School. Under his Glenmont leadership, he guided the school to the district's first National Blue-Ribbon School of Excellence recognition. He promoted a motto of "Care About Yourself: Care about the people and things around you." His legacy of outstanding accomplishments will have a lasting impact on Glenmont Elementary School, its many teachers, staff, parents and students. His personal enjoyments included listening to jazz and classical music, attending live theater, reading non-fiction, health and fitness, boating and travel. Following his retirement, he and his wife enjoyed traveling the U.S. and to different countries. He would often recount their trip to Alaska as one of his favorite places and remembered the awe of seeing the abundance of bald eagles. As their children grew up and created families of their own, Donald and Katherine found joy in traveling to visit them and spending time with the grandkids. He always had a passion for boating and loved spending time with the family at their vacation house on Lake George. He had the patience and excitement to teach his kids and their friends how to water ski and loved to see the success of them getting up and circling the bay. The family takes comfort and is finding peace in knowing Don is in the loving arms of God. He was a devout parishioner of St. Madeleine Sophie parish and a compassionate man who always found time to care for his aging relatives, family and friends. Burial will be in St. Jean's Cemetery in Troy. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Veterans of Foreign War (V.F.W.) organization in Donald's name. The family encourages friends, family and colleagues to share a memory or story about Donald at NewComerAlbany.com , which they will compile into a family memoir. You may post through the online guestbook or mail to the funeral home or family member directly. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 23, 2020

