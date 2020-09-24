1/
Donald John Swartz
Swartz, Donald John SCHODACK LANDING Donald John Swartz, 95 of Schodack Landing, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was born in Albany to the late John and Mildred Swartz and was predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years, Elizabeth Anna Sager. Don was a lifetime farmer in Schodack and worked for the Rensselaer County Highway Department. He loved to travel, enjoyed flying his airplane, square dancing and was an avid woodworker. Don owned and operated the Castleton airport until 1987. He was a charter member of the South Schodack Volunteer Fire Company, was a deacon at the Dutch Reformed Church of Muitzeskill and was a mason at the Sunnyside Lodge #731. He is survived by his four children, Donna (Richard) Hilbert, Linda (the late Michael) Hourigan, Adela Hughes (Larry Burrows) and John (Pualani) Swartz. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. The family would like to give a sincere thank you to Sharon and Kate for their care and compassion. Services will be private and are limited to family invites. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Dutch Reformed Church of Muitzeskill, the South Schodack Firehouse or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 24, 2020.
