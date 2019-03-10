Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Joseph Bushey Sr.. View Sign

Bushey, Donald Joseph Sr. WEST COXSACKIE Donald Joseph Bushey Sr., age 71, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends. Dad, Pepa, Pops, Peeps, Donnie boy, Uncle Donnie, Big D, Bushwacker, Unc, Bushey, Bush, and Wally ... He had so many nicknames; he was truly a legend! Don was such a talented and hardworking man. His hands and heart built so many homes, buildings, fireplaces, pools, fountains, and furniture. He could do it all and loved to share his talents. He worked alongside the Boehlkes, learning the mason trade in his teenage years. Many of the buildings in downtown Albany showcase his talented masonry work to this day. He married Sandra Bushey (Girvin) in 1968 and raised their two children, Tammy and Donald, in a home they built in West Coxsackie for over 30 years. He worked for Owens Corning Fiberglass in Delmar as a machinist for over 30 years until his retirement at age 55. Don had a passion for hunting. He loved to sit, have a cup of coffee, and share hunting stories for hours. He spent his retirement years traveling to his home in Illinois, hunting with his Tin Can Outfit crew and his girlfriend, Patricia Peck. He attended many NASCAR events, and camped at Union Falls in the Adirondacks with his children, grandchildren, and lifelong friends. He also loved spending time with his family in Malone, N.Y. He was predeceased by his mother, Edith Viola Bushey; and his brother, Neal Bushey. He is survived by sister, Barbara Snyder; his children, Donald J. Bushey Jr. and Tammy and Frank Boehlke; his grandchildren, Samantha and Justin Boehlke, Tyler and Tristyn Bushey. How incredibly proud he was of them! Many nieces and nephews and cousins, with a very special thank you to Howard, Eric, Travis, Lisa Amsler and brother-in-law, Howard Amsler who helped us through this difficult time. His extended family was also a very important part of his life who cared for him, Patricia Peck, her children and grandchildren, especially Stephanie and Brenda. He loved being part of their family. Don's family would also like to thank the nurses and doctors at Albany Medical Center that took such good care of their father. A private celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the . To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com Funeral Home New Comer Cremations & Funerals

181 Troy Schenectady Road

Watervliet , NY 12189

