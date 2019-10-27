Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Joseph Neville. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Neville, Donald Joseph DAVIS, Calif. Donald Joseph Neville, 89 of Davis, Calif., formerly of the Albany area, died on October 7, 2019, after a long and determined battle with cancer. Don was born in Albany in 1930 and grew up in the Arbor Hill neighborhood. He attended local schools and graduated from Vincentian High School in 1947. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War . After returning from military service, he married Isabelle O'Connor in 1956, and their only child, Donna Neville, was born in 1957. He went to work for Niagara Mohawk Inc. (now National Grid). There he had a forty-two-year career, working first as a meter reader and ultimately as the Albany Capital District regional manager for many years before his retirement in 1990. He was viewed by his colleagues as a dedicated professional - a "go to" guy with a vast storehouse of knowledge about the utility industry who was always willing to mentor others. He was known for his informative and often humorous training sessions. Don had a deep passion for consumer rights and worked hard to provide the best customer service possible. Don served on the board of the Albany Homebuilders Association for nearly 35 years, the board of the Albany Red Cross, the local chapter of the Salvation Army , the Hudson Valley Community College, and many others. Some of his proudest accomplishments included working to establish a program that provided a pre-school program and offered breakfast and lunch to schoolchildren in Albany, long before Head Start and the federal school lunch program existed. He was also instrumental in establishing a facility for day activities for young people with cerebral palsy, at time when there were few other supports. While on the board of the local community college, he developed an academic program that created a pipeline for jobs in the utility sector. When asked why he devoted so much of his time to these community activities, his response was, "I saw a problem that I thought I could do something about, so I did." Donald was an avid reader and a keen student of history, especially of his hometown of Albany. He had great stories of the prohibition/bootlegging era that he loved to share with family and friends. He also enjoyed golf and weekly trips to the casino to play blackjack and enjoy the buffet. He made friends wherever he went. Don moved to Davis, Calif. in 2009 with his wife Isabelle, who died in 2010, so they could be closer to family. There he was able to remain active in community activities and cheer on his beloved grandson, Liam Neville, as he participated in numerous activities, including baseball, basketball, tennis, and lacrosse. Don is survived by his only daughter, Donna Neville; her husband Edwin DeHaven Grosholz; and his grandson, Liam Grosholz Neville. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnephews and grandnieces. His two brothers, Robert Neville Sr. and William Neville, both predeceased him. Donald will be interred in the Saratoga National Cemetery, beside his wife Isabelle. There will be no formal services at this time. Condolences may be sent to Donna Neville, 1218 Cedar Place, Davis, CA, 95616. Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 27, 2019

