Krauss, Donald L. LOUDONVILLE On May 1, 2020, Donald L. Krauss, a loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 85. Donald was born in Albany to Leonard and Grace (Willey) Krauss. He graduated Philip Schuyler High School and enlisted in the Navy. He worked at Williams Press, then self-employed with brother Wayne at Colonie Beverage Distributors and the West Albany News. On October 16, 1954, he married his high school sweetheart, Hazel Coton, being devoted and happily married for 65 years. Don and Hazel enjoyed traveling, touring the U.S. and Canada in their travel trailer and sight-seeing in Europe. He loved spending his winters in Florida with his special gang. He was a member of Newtonville United Methodist Church, Colonie Elks (Elks and Does square dance club), and Colonie Senior Men's Golf League. He was scoutmaster of Troop 99 for many years. He enjoyed gardening. He was known for his kind and compassionate spirit and a good friend to all. He was always very proud of his children and his greatest joy in life was spending time with his family, especially the sunshine of his life his granddaughter Taylor. He is survived by his wife Hazel; his two children, Kathleen (Sue) and Paul (Linda); granddaughter, Taylor (Michael); grandson, Justin Williams (Kristin); great-grandsons, Isaac and Archer; sisters-in-law, Karen Krauss and Marion Coton; and cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Wayne; niece, Beverley; and nephew, Jeffrey. Special thank you to nephew Edward Buhrmaster for his consistent care and support; to our wonderful neighbors; to Doctor Dudek, and the special people at NYOH cancer treatment center, Landmark, Visiting Nurses and Hospice. Services are for the family only at this time. Memorial donations in the name of Don may be made to Newtonville United Methodist Church or NYOH Community Cancer Foundation. Condolence book at bowenandparkerbros.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.