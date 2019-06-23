Mosher, Donald L. WEST SAND LAKE Donald L. Mosher, 86 of Route 150, died on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Albany Medical Center Hospital after having been stricken at his home on Tuesday evening. Born in Sand Lake, Donald was the son of the late Earl Mosher and Mildred Bauer Mosher Norton; and the husband of the late Louise Eberspeacher Mosher. Donald was a lifelong resident of Sand Lake, was a graduate of the Averill Park High School and had served in the Navy during the Korean War. Don retired in 1992 from Niagara Mohawk where he had worked in the Gas Department for 35 years. At the time of his retirement, he was a gas mechanic foreman. Don was an avid bowler and belonged to area leagues. He had bowled at Hi-Way Recreation and the East Greenbush Bowling Center. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing and the times spent with his grandchildren. Donald was the father of the late Laurie Covert; and brother of the late Gale E. and Harold E. Mosher. Survivors include his sons, Thomas (Linda) Mosher of Deland, Fla. and David (Jennifer) Mosher of Nassau; his brother Robert F. Mosher of Latham; his grandchildren, Bethany Zautner, Christine, Michaela and David Mosher; and great-grandson Chase Zautner. Don loved his feline companions, Pandy and the late Mikey. Relatives and Friends are invited to call from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park followed by a service at 7 p.m. If desired, donations in memory of Donald L. Mosher may be made to the Sand Lake Ambulance, P.O. Box 222, West Sand Lake, NY, 12196. Visit perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 23, 2019