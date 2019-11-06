Newcomb, Donald L. ALBANY Donald L. Newcomb, 91, entered eternal life Sunday, November 3, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Donald and Helen Goelz Newcomb. Don was a 1947 Albany High School graduate. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Don owned and operated Newcomb Trucking Co. in Albany until his retirement in 1990. Although his life revolved around his family, Don enjoyed woodworking, his vegetable garden and spending time with family at their camp on Lake Champlain. He was a lifelong member of West End Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Trustee, Deacon, and Elder. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Don's caregiver Todd DeLuke for all the wonderful care and attention he provided. He was the dear husband for 69 years of Jean Fitzsimmons Newcomb; beloved father of Susan Parker (Ray), Lynn Feeley (late Michael), Donald Newcomb (RoseMarie), Holly Johnson (Brett) and late infant twins, Gary and Joseph; cherished grandfather of Raymond, Amy, Brittany, Donald, Kimberly, Jacqueline, Courtney, Heather and Garrett; brother of David Newcomb (Kathleen) and the late Dolores Whiting;10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews survive. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Don's family Thursday, November 7, 4-7 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany, NY 12206. Funeral services Friday, November 8, at 11 a.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, Albany. The interment will be held at Albany Rural Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Don may send a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation, 111 Bedford Road, Katonah, NY 10536. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019