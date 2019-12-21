Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Mace Ingebritsen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ingebritsen, Donald Mace EAST GREENBUSH Donald Mace Ingebritsen, 85 of Palmer Road, died on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany after an illness. Born in Charlottesville, Va., he was son of the late Otis M. Ingebritsen and Mary Bishop Ingebritsen; and husband for 37 years of the late Dorothy J. Hutson Ingebritsen. He had resided in East Greenbush for 38 years and also resided in Stuart, Fla. for the past 10 winters. He originally worked in sales of industrial products, was the owner and operator of Ashley Equipment Corp. in Rensselaer, and later became an analyst and specifier for construction projects, until he retired to become a full-time caregiver for his wife, Dorothy. Donald and Dorothy were both very involved with their churches, long time parishioners with the East Ridge Community Church and Sand Lake Baptist. Donald was active with the Kairos prison ministry program with a devoted team of volunteers and ministers for over 10 years, and both he and Dorothy mentored many, many college students for the holidays who participated in the Horizons Program for R.P.I. students. There are quite a number of students who were taught how to drive or how to make an apple pie when spending time with Donald and Dorothy, and they were all well-loved by Donald, Dorothy and their extended families. Many picnics and Thanksgiving celebrations at the house on Palmer Road were very well-attended by friends and family, sometimes requiring us to borrow chairs and tables! Donald's care in the last months and weeks before his passing was in the hands of a dedicated team of caregivers, led by Noel Kondracki, who all stepped up to provide the care and companionship that Donald needed. Donald was well-cared for by the folks at The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital on his journey to heaven to meet up with his wife, Dorothy. The family loves and appreciates them all. Survivors include two daughters, Louise (Eric) Hughes of Atlanta, and Helen (Tim Peek) Ingebritsen of Atlanta; a son, John (Lori Brown) Ingebritsen of Titusville, Fla.; a stepson, Gary (Janice) Wygant of Trenton, Tenn.; a stepdaughter, Cynthia (Brian) Laviolette of Bradenton, Fla.; 10 grandchildren, Jonathan Hughes of Atlanta, Matthew Hughes of Medford, Mass., Natalie Peek of Atlanta, Rob (Julie) Wygant of Illinois, James (Alden Fletcher) Wygant of California, Amanda Wygant of Sunderland, Mass., Edward Pittz of Bradenton, Fla., Carrie LaViolette of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Ariel LaViolette of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. and Laura (Matthew) Lindhal of Gainesville, Fla.; six great-grandchildren, Amalia and Ella of Massachusetts, Caroline, Riley, and Clara Wygant of Illinois, and Tucker Hopkins of Tennessee; a niece, Christine Ingebritsen (Jim Rogers) Rogers of Seattle, Wash.; a grand-nephew, Christian and grand-niece Ariel Rogers of Seattle, Wash. He was predeceased by his older brother, Karl (Shirley) Ingebritsen of Reston, Va. A memorial service will be held in the Sand Lake Baptist Church, 2960 N.Y. Route 43, Averill Park in early June, 2020, with Reverend Sam Kupeyan, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens in Colonie. The official date and time will be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Donald Mace Ingebritsen to the Sand Lake Baptist Church, 2960 NY Route 43, P.O. Box 157, Averill Park, NY 12018. To sign the guestbook, light a candle, or for service directions, visit







