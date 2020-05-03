Donald McZeal
McZeal, Donald RENSSELAER Donald McZeal, 73, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Born in Crowley, La., he was the son of the late George and Mildred McZeal. Donald served in the United States Navy and upon his return he became a drug counselor of the Hospitality House in Albany. Donald loved watching TV and was a big sports fan especially of the New York Yankees and Buffalo Bills. He is survived by his children, Renesha McZeal and Derrick McZeal. He was the loving Grandpa to Nazaria, Armoni, Malachi and Royston Jr. Donald is also survived by his siblings, George McZeal (Elaina) of Florida, Edna McZeal Lanier of Albany, Veronica McZeal of Florida and Linda McZeal of Georgia. Donald was predeceased by his siblings, Anna Mildred McZeal, Alfred McZeal and Michael McZeal. Services are private. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com






Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.
