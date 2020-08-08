Meserve, Donald O. ALBANY Donald O. Meserve, 89, peacefully entered eternal life on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at home. Born in Albany, he was the beloved son of Earl and Betty Blair Meserve. Don graduated from both Union College and Albany Law School. He was an assistant counsel for close to 30 years at the New York State Education Department. One of his proudest accomplishments was successfully arguing before the U.S. Supreme Court. Upon his retirement, the Board of Regents issued a resolution recognizing his service on the Regents Committee on Professional Practice and Committee on Higher and Continuing Education, stating "you take with you our gratitude and appreciation, not only for the record of accomplishment which is your lasting legacy, but for the clarity of expression, tenacity, and subtle humor which have been the hallmarks of your service to the State Education Department." The Regents further honored him as a professional of noteworthy integrity, equilibrium, and intellect. Don was a longtime member of the University Club of Albany. He enjoyed squash, chess, classic movies and was a knowledgeable student of history. Don served his country honorably in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. He was the brother of the late Blair Meserve; dear friend of Pat Wixson, John Hess, Mary Ellen Lorini, Sharon Burgess and her late husband Fred Burgess. On behalf of Don, a heartfelt thank you is offered to Home Instead Senior Care, especially Sharon and Marcia. They made it possible for him to remain in the comfort of his home, as he wished. Thank you also to The Community Hospice, especially Eileen, Colleen, and Chaplain Barbara. Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Monday, August 10, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany followed by his funeral service at 1 p.m. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required. Interment will follow the service in the Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. Those wishing to remember Don in a special way may send a contribution to either Albany Law School, 80 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY, 12208 or Colonie Senior Services, 6 Winners Circle, #1, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a message, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com