Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
Funeral Mass
View Map
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
Cotriss, Donald P. HALFMOON Donald Peter Cotriss, 88, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019, at Ellis Hospital after a short illness. Born in 1931, in Medina, N.Y., he was the son of the late Mary and James Cotriss.After graduating from high school, he served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-55, during the Korean War. He graduated with an associate degree from Rochester Institute of Technology in electrical engineering. After the service he worked at RF Communications, General Dynamics, and worked for and retired from the Federal Aviation Administration at the Buffalo airport. At the FAA, he worked in Radar ARTS on the air traffic control system used by controllers. Don was a ham radio operator (WB2YRH), member of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) and a former member of a local woodcarving group. Don enjoyed traveling (especially to Italy), fishing, gardening, ham radio, repairing everything, photography, woodworking and woodcarving, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Don is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Sylvia (Dintino) Cotriss; and his two daughters, Donna Spangler (Chuck) and Marianne Montalbano (John). He also leaves his grandchildren, Jason (Jill) Spangler, Laura (Andrew) Cornell, David (Casey) Spangler, Matthew Montalbano, Patrick Montalbano, and Dr. Christina Montalbano. He also leaves his great-grandchildren, Collin and Molly Cornell; and step-great-grandchildren, Sydney, Pauline, and Ari Chapman. He is also survived by many nephews and nieces. The family would like to thank Dr. Vakiener and his associates, and all of the nursing staff on the fourth floor of Ellis Hospital for all of the excellent care they provided. Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 30 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, with a funeral Mass on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church in Crescent. Burial will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or by going to StJude.org. To express condolences, please visit www.catricalafuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 27, 2019
