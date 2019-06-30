Stefanik, Donald P. MECHANICVILLE Donald P. Stefanik, 70, of Kingdom Way, died in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, June 26 2019. Born in Albany on November 15, 1948, he was the son of the late Stanley and Cecelia Stefanik. Donald joined the US Marine Corps out of high school and served honorably, discharged after fulfilling his obligation. Don sported his Marine Corps hat regularly, very proud of the time he spent as a Marine. A carpenter most of his life, Don worked for the Carpenters Union Local 370 out of Albany. He also drove a tractor trailer as a Subaru car delivery driver. Proud of his polish heritage, Don was a longtime active member of the Polish American Citizens Club. An excellent cook, Don and his family always looked forward to Sunday dinners at his house. They all enjoyed camping trips, boating on Saratoga Lake and ocean trips to the Jersey shore together. Don was an avid NY Giants and NY Yankees fan, often trying to yell through the tv screen to motivate his team. Don also enjoyed skiing, bowling, playing cards with friends and watching the ponies at the Saratoga Race Course. Of all that Don did in his life, the time he spent with his family was the most important and enjoyable to him. Don was especially proud of his family. Don took great pride in being a wonderful "Pop Pop" to his five grandchildren and did his best to spoil them as much as possible. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Rose Stefanik of Stillwater; son, Aaron (Jessica) Stefanik of Stillwater; daughter, Ryan (Christopher) Stott of Saratoga Springs; and son, Paul (Michelle) Stefanik of Coeymans. Don's grandchildren include Maximus, Olivia, Emily, Owen and Kes. Siblings include Carol Hickey (late John), William Stefanik (Kim), James Stefanik (Linda), Richard Stefanik (Sharon), and Kenneth Stefanik (Mel); along with his sister-in-law, Jackie Stefanik. Don had many nieces, nephews and cousins. Don was predeceased by his brothers, John and Stanley "Bud" Stefanik. Full military honors and inurnment will be held on Tuesday, July 2, in the Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville at 1:30 p.m. Those wishing to attend are asked to be at the visitor's center at 1:15 p.m. Calling hours will also be held at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville on Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Veterans & Community Housing Coalition, 20 Prospect St., Suite 313, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 in memory of Donald P. Stefanik. To leave condolences and for directions visit devito-salvadorefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 30, 2019