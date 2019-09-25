Bennett, Donald R. ALBANY Donald R. Bennett, 84, died September 21, 2019, at his home in Albany. He was born in Troy on February 26, 1935, son of Richard and Vivian (Goldethwaite) Bennett. He graduated from Bethlehem Central School and attended Russell Sage College. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1958. He was an insurance adjuster and broker for both National Grange and Terbush & Powell, then for 25 years for N.Y.S. Liquor Authority as a senior investigator. Survivors include two sons, Matthew (Cheryl), Sloansville and Russell (Margaret) of Oakdale, Conn.; two grandsons and three stepchildren; and his companion, Lois Miller. He was predeceased by his second wife, Flora "Boots," in 2005; and one stepson. Calling hour on September 26, from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., 320 John St., Clayton with the funeral service at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. Donations may be made to Shriners Hospital. Condolences may be posted at cummingsfuneral.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 25, 2019