Crall, Donald R. WATERVLIET Donald R. Crall, 73, died at his son's home on Sunday, July 5, 2020, surrounded by his family's love. Born in Troy on March 13, 1947, Donald was one of seven children born to the late Charles and Agnes Gorlay Crall. Donald was raised in the family home on Watervliet Shaker Road and was a graduate of Watervliet High School. A florist, he was employed for many years by Felthousen's Florist. He later managed his son's retail stores located in the Capital District. Donald enjoyed camping in the Adirondacks, taking long rides and dining out. He looked forward to his daily visit to the local Stewart's Shop and having coffee with his friends. He will long be remembered for his dedication to his family and for his joking personality. Donald is survived by his son, Donald R. Crall Jr.; his sister, Joyce Smith; his brother Walter Crall; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Donald's friends at Hudson Shores Plaza. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Parker Bros. Memorial in Watervliet. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Donald's family on Saturday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Please remember that wearing masks, social distancing and occupancy restrictions are presently in effect. Donald's inurnment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Donations, in his memory, would be appreciated to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Visit www.parkerbrosmemorial.com