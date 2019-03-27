Hoke, Donald R. Jr. STUYVESANT Donald R. Hoke Jr., 77, departed this life March 19, 2019, at the Albany VA Hospital. Born April 24, 1942 in Schodack Landing, N.Y., he was the son of the late Donald R. Sr. and Stella Hoke. He is survived by his wife Demetra Haizlip-Hoke; sons, Jeremy, Timothy and Darren Hoke; brother, Richard Hoke; grandson, Anthony Hoke; and a host of nieces; nephews; and cousins. Services will be held at the Payne A.M.E. Church, 6 High Street, Chatham, NY on Saturday, March, 30, with viewing from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. and services at 1 p.m. Condolences may be conveyed at frenchblasl.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 27, 2019