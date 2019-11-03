Law, Donald R. Sr. ALBANY Donald R. Law Sr., 81 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at The Grand at Barnwell in Valatie, following a long illness. Born and raised in Troy, Donald was the son of the late Daniel and Helen (Luby) Law. He was the devoted husband of 47 years to to Laurie M. (Clark) Law. He was the loving father of Donald R. Law Jr. of Albany, and David J. (April) Law of Portland, Tenn. Cherished grandfather of Kaylin (Jayson), Samuel, Matthew, Gabrelle, Fayth and Isabelle Law. Dearest brother of Marilyn Dumont of Malone, N.Y. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Donald was a member and a communicant of Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in Albany. Don retired from the State of New York O.G.S. He was also previously employed with Albany County and WT LaRose in Cohoes. Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where a funeral service will be at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the . To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 3, 2019