Marcy, Donald R. DELMAR Donald "Duck" Marcy passed away peacefully Monday evening, October 14, 2019, at his beloved home on Lake George. He was born and raised in Albany, the youngest son of the late Eugene "Mick" and Dolores Marcy. Donald proudly served on the Albany Fire Department both as a fireman in his youth, and later as a master mechanic. He will forever be remembered as a selfess and loving husband, father, and friend. He is survived by his wife Joan; three children, Rion, Joseph (Rose), and Molly; his brother David (Barbara); and many dear relatives and friends. Relatives, friends, and members of the Albany Fire Department are invited to visit with Donald's family on Friday, October 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Dreis Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Saturday, October 19, at 9:15 a.m. from the Dreis Funeral Home, thence to the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany at 10 a.m. where Donald's funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Interment will immediately follow the Mass in Our Lady Help of Christian's Cemetery, Glenmont. To leave Donald's family a message on their guestbook, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019