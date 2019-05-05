Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:30 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Marsett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald R. Marsett


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald R. Marsett Obituary
Marsett, Donald R. COHOES Donald R. Marsett, 67 of Cohoes, passed away at his residence with his family by his side on Friday, May 3, 2019. Born in Cohoes he was the son of the late Donald A. and Theresa Mainville Marsett. He was educated in Cohoes School, graduated from Hudson Valley Community College as an X-Ray technician and Excelsior College as an R.N. He served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1969-1979 as a Corpsman during Vietnam. He retired from Samuel S. Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany and Eddy VNA. Don enjoyed reading, doing cross word puzzles, traveling and spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife, Janice Rush Marsett of Cohoes; his children, Alexandra Marsett of Cohoes, January and Albert Phillips of Rotterdam and Branden Marsett of Orlando, Fla.; and his faithful dog MAX. Brother of Raymond (Darlene) Marsett of Cohoes, David (Starr) Marsett of Alaska, Vance (Lisa) Marsett of Troy and Donna (Mike) Rubinski of Watervliet; also survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral service will be held on Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes with Rev. Brian Slezak officiating. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Inurnment will take place at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, N.Y. at the convenience of the family. For condolences www.dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 5 to May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Download Now