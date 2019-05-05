Marsett, Donald R. COHOES Donald R. Marsett, 67 of Cohoes, passed away at his residence with his family by his side on Friday, May 3, 2019. Born in Cohoes he was the son of the late Donald A. and Theresa Mainville Marsett. He was educated in Cohoes School, graduated from Hudson Valley Community College as an X-Ray technician and Excelsior College as an R.N. He served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1969-1979 as a Corpsman during Vietnam. He retired from Samuel S. Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany and Eddy VNA. Don enjoyed reading, doing cross word puzzles, traveling and spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife, Janice Rush Marsett of Cohoes; his children, Alexandra Marsett of Cohoes, January and Albert Phillips of Rotterdam and Branden Marsett of Orlando, Fla.; and his faithful dog MAX. Brother of Raymond (Darlene) Marsett of Cohoes, David (Starr) Marsett of Alaska, Vance (Lisa) Marsett of Troy and Donna (Mike) Rubinski of Watervliet; also survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral service will be held on Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes with Rev. Brian Slezak officiating. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Inurnment will take place at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, N.Y. at the convenience of the family. For condolences www.dufresnefuneralhome.com. Published in Albany Times Union from May 5 to May 6, 2019