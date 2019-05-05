Albany Times Union Obituaries
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:30 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Marsett, Donald R. COHOES Donald R. Marsett, 67 of Cohoes, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes with Rev. Brian Slezak officiating. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Inurnment will take place at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, N.Y. at the convenience of the family. For condolences www.dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 5 to May 6, 2019
