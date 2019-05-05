|
Marsett, Donald R. COHOES Donald R. Marsett, 67 of Cohoes, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes with Rev. Brian Slezak officiating. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Inurnment will take place at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, N.Y. at the convenience of the family. For condolences www.dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 5 to May 6, 2019