Sherman, Donald R. ALBANY Donald R. Sherman, 77, passed away quietly in the presence of his wife and family on November 16, 2019, after a long illness. Don was born on July 4, 1942, and attended St. John's Academy in Rensselaer. He worked for Denooyer Chevrolet for a number of years in the Parts Department and retired in 2004 from the New York State Maintenance Department. He is survived by his loving wife, Eunice, of 41 years; his sister Beatrice (Paul) Fredericks; his brother Charles (Lois) Sherman; his brother-in-law Frank Ferris; and sisters-in-law, Pauline (Lawrence) Fantozzi, Ann (Stance) DeLorenze, and Susan Peate; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Don was predeceased by his beloved mother, Mary Sherman; eldest sister Jenny Severino; niece Barbara LaRochelle; nephew James Severino; as well as many cherished aunts and uncles. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 21, from 10 to 11 a.m. in New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, NY 12205. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald's name to the of N.Y.S., 155 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY 12210. To leave a special message for the family online visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 19, 2019