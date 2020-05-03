Donald R. Sweet
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sweet, Donald R. GREENWICH Donald R. Sweet of Greenwich, passed peacefully in his sleep on April 30, 2020. He was born in Albany before moving to Colonie as a young boy. He was the son of Walter and Geraldine (Hooley); and older brother of Ellen (Britain). He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ollie (Regan); and his three sons, Christopher (wife Stacy), Greg (wife Meghan), and Jason. He is also survived by six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, several in-laws, nieces and nephews, many of whom he liked. Known for his laughter and energy, he lived a full and active life. Professionally he spent most of his career as a project manager for large municipal projects and always had a warm place in his heart for his crew. At home he enjoyed traveling with Ollie, visiting with his sons and their families. He never passed up a chance to work on a home project or help a neighbor, and he found watching NASCAR or a college basketball game relaxing. We will cherish our time with Don, and the memories we shared with him. Rest in Peace, Pop. Donations in Don's name may be made to For the Love of Sophie charity, which supports pediatric cancer patients and their families at www.fortheloveofsophie.com/ Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved