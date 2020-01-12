Swift, Donald R. GUILDERLAND Donald R. Swift, 70, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital, with his loving family by his side. Don was the son of the late William and Miriam Swift and the devoted husband of over 46 years, to Susan Swift. He graduated from Siena College in 1973. Don was a home builder for over 40 years with his family owned business and retired in 2012. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his infant sister, Linda Swift and his sister Karen Hilton. Don is survived by his wife, Susan. He is the father of Neil Swift and Amanda Swift Mitchell. He is the adored "Papa" of Garrett and Gabrielle Mitchell. He is the brother of Michael (Wendy), Greg, Bill (Debbie) Swift, Theresa (Keir) Aspin and Kathy (Mike) Rosenthal. He is the brother-in-law to Bill (Charlotte) Hasselbarth, Julie Hasselbarth, Ellen Python; and he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 13, at 10 a.m. in St. Madeleine Sophie Church, 3500 Carman Rd., Schenectady, N.Y. Interment will follow the service in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Children's Tumor Foundation, 370 Lexington Ave., Suite 2100, New York, NY 10017 in Don's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 12, 2020