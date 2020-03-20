Hamm, Donald S. HUDSON Donald S. Hamm, 92 of Hudson, peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Don was born in Hudson to Fred and Ethel (Hobbie) Hamm on April 28, 1927. He attended Hudson Schools before enlisting in the Army. He was a Korean War veteran. Don worked as a truck driver for Stockport Lumber, Agway, and Main Care Energy before retiring in 1989. He was a former member of Greenport Fire Company Pumper #1. Don will always be remembered for his sense of humor, practical jokes, and ability to make everyone around him smile and laugh. Don was a devoted father to his two sons, Donald (Suzanne Tolomeo) of Castleton and Richard (Judy) of Belle Fouche, S.D. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Jane Hamm. He will be greatly missed by his two grandchildren, Donald (Ashley) and Christine, who could not have asked for a better influence in their lives. Wyatt and Austin, his great-grandchildren, loved spending time with their "Poppy." Don is survived by his sister, Dorothy Carl, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Sarah (Brandley); and three sisters: Madeline Carle, Hilda Dunbar, and Shirley Markessinis. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of the Firemen's Home for their wonderful care. There will be a graveside service in the Schodack Landing Cemetery for those who wish to attend on Saturday, March 21, at 11:30 a.m. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Firemen's Home in memory of Donald Hamm.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 20, 2020