Reynolds, Donald S. ALBANY Donald S. Reynolds of Shaker Place Nursing Home, age 86, passed away on January 10, 2020. He was the son of Herbert K. Reynolds and Margaret Creelin Reynolds, born on January 5, 1934, in Pittsfield, Mass. Donald graduated from St. Josephs High School in Pittsfield in 1951. He went on to earn a B.S. in history from North Adams State College, and a master's degree in education from the University of Massachusetts. He was a teacher at Pittsfield High School in Massachusetts, and Amsterdam and Colonie school systems. He retired in 1989. Donald served in the U.S. Army for two years, and was honorably discharged in November 1958. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve for several years. He is survived by a brother John of Pittsfield, Mass.; his longtime companion Pamela Rasmussen, and her son Chris, and daughters, Jackie and Allie. Donald's remains will be buried in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements will be administered by New Comer Cremations & Funerals of Watervliet. Services will be private.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 22, 2020