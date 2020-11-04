1/1
Scott, Donald SCHODACK Donald "Scotty" Scott of South Schodack, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. He was born in Albany on November 12, 1945, to Catherine Shaw and Roy Scott. Donald grew up in Rensselear and graduated from Rensselear High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force achieving the rank of sergeant. His lifelong profession was as a salesman for Graybar Electric in Albany retiring in 2006. On July 8, 1977, he married Kristine M. Pomfret of Schodack whom he shared 43 years with. In his younger years he was a member of the Pumper Four firehouse in Rensselear and the South Schodack Volunteer Fire Department. He had an artistic talent that he displayed in woodworking and painting. What he loved best was captaining his boat with his wife at his side, while they fished on the Hudson River and the lake. Donald was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife Kristine and her two sons, Timothy Surpitski of Beekmantown, N.Y. and Theodore Surpitski of Schodack; his sister Dorothy Gonski of Ravena; niece Trisha (Joseph) Shaw of Ravena; and nephew John Gonski of Colonie. Calling hours will be on Thursday, November 5, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. A private service will be at 1 p.m. for family only due to space constrictions and pandemic requirements. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced for calling hours.






Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ray Funeral Service, Inc.
59 Seaman Ave
Castleton on Hudson, NY 12033
(518) 732-7663
