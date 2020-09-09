Card, Donald T. SLINGERLANDS Donald T. Card, 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Albany on February 25, 1924, a son of the late Edward and Rose (Schafer) Card. Donald was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving during World War II, serving from 1942 to 1945 as a Navy corpsman attached to the company I - 3rd Battalion 21st Marines Third Marine Division. He was a recipient of the Silver Star for action on Iwo Jima on March 8, 1945. He was also a recipient of the Combat Action Ribbon, the Presidential Unit Citation, the American Campaign Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. Following the military, Donald was employed with the Internal Revenue Service for 18 years and later worked as a sales manager for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Albany for 24 years before retiring. In his "retirement," he worked for many years as a security guard for the Ann Lee Home in Colonie. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 1530 Bucci McTague He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Donald was predeceased by his wife, Margaret R. Card, who passed away on May 8, 2020; a son, Donald J. Card; and a brother, Edward Card. Donald is survived by his children, Linda M. Hulslander (Paul); daughter-in-law, Julie Card; grandchildren, Todd Hulslander (Dawna), Debby Hayes (David), Christian Card (Amanda), Michelle Mangini (Andrew), and John Hulslander (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Aiyana, Alexi, Delaney, Ethan, Cameron, Nico, Mila, Greyson, and Brycen; and nephews, Douglas Card (Gretta) and Scott Card. Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a celebration of life to immediately follow at 12 p.m. on Monday, September 14, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com