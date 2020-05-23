Lutz, Donald T. TROY Donald T. Lutz, 84, formerly of Spring Avenue, died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Schenectady after a brief illness. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late John F. Lutz and Harriet VanKuren Lutz; and husband of the late Irene McGranachan Lutz. He had resided in Troy all his life and was a graduate of Troy High School. Don was employed by the New York State Department of Labor as a contract arbitrator for 25 years, retiring in 1995. He was an active member of First United Presbyterian Church of Troy, serving as an elder and deacon. He was a well loved youth leader, a member of the choir and served on many committees, including a special love for Mission work. For many years, Don performed with the and Roustabouts Players Theater group and other local acting groups. Don was very active for years in many volunteer organizations and was a Navy veteran. Survivors include his nieces and nephews, John (Michelle) Lutz, Debbie Bacon, Paul (Karen) McMeel, Craig Linen, Colleen (Joe) Casner, John (Flo) Lutz and Candice (Jim) Roensi; a sister-in-law, Margaret Shaw of Queensbury; and a special friend, Joan Rogers. He was predeceased by his siblings, Marjorie Linen, Doris Tyrrell, Barbara McMeel, Harriet Riely and John, William and Charles Lutz. Funeral services are private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Donald T. Lutz to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Upstate New York Chapter, 421 New Karner Road, Albany, NY, 12205. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 23, 2020.