Donald VanDorn

Van Dorn, Donald ALBANY Donald Van Dorn, 74 of Albany, formerly of Ravena, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at The Grand at Guilderland. Donald was born on May 9, 1946, in Rochester, N.H. He worked for many years at AT&T in New York City. Donald was predeceased by his mother, Doris Towle VanDorn and his father, Donald Leland VanDorn. He is survived by his brother, Daniel VanDorn and his wife, Elizabeth; his two nieces, Sandra VanDorn Doellefeld of Albany, and Brandy Polak of Ravena; and his nephew, Timothy VanDorn of Shirley, Mass. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 1, 2020.
