Ballard, Donald W. COHOES Donald W. Ballard, 66 of Cohoes, passed suddenly on July 26, 2020, at home. He is survived by two children, Greg W. (Rhonda) Ballard, and Kelly M. Dawson; and six grandchildren, Jamie Rose, Kara, Tobias, Elias, Aurora, and Sylas. He is also survived by his siblings, Jane Laffer (Nelson), John Jr. (Florence), Robert (Ann Marie), Thomas (Lita), Debra Smith (Mike), William (Sherry), and Darlene Ballard (Pamela); stepsisters, Amelia (Robert) Roy, and Lucie (Dave) Smith; and stepbrother Peter (Diana) Lefco; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, John H. Ballard Sr. and Madeline Ballard Godfrey. Born in Cohoes he was a lifelong resident. He owned and operated the Central Avenue Barber shop, and also worked for Century House for many years taking on many roles. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, drawing, painting and being a handyman around his home. Spending time with his family was very important to him; most of all, was being a proud grandpa, playing games and making memories. His family would like to extend their sincere thank you to Don's loyal customers for their continued patronage. A public viewing is scheduled for Monday, August 3, from 6-8 p.m. at the Marra Funeral Home in Cohoes. A private family service, followed by burial in the Union Cemetery in Halfmoon, will be held on Tuesday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family kindly requests guests follow appropriate guidelines. Those who wish to make a contribution in Don's memory may do so to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA, 02241-7005, or to The National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA, 22030.